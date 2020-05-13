Joaquin Phoenix Joker Merch Finally Arrives With $1300 Statue

The 2019 Joker film was a phenomena for comic book movies as the film bucked the trend of a blockbuster sized budget, instead being produced for just over $55 million rather than a nine figure sum. It worked though as the film went on to gross over $1 billion at the worldwide box office, making it the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time and out gaining films like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, and even The Dark Knight. But the film went against the comic book rulebook in another way, by not releasing any official merch.

This decision came from Warner Bros. hoping to market the movie as something unique and different, and not like a traditional comic book movie, while perhaps also having to do with Academy Award winner Joaquin Phoenix not wanting action figures of him in Targets around the world. That may be about to change though as the first official merchandise for the movie has been revealed, but it's going to set you back by a lot.

Blitzway and Prime 1 Studio have revealed the Museum Masterline statue of Phoenix as The Joker. A 1:3 scale statue measuring 28 inches tall, the statue will sell for $1,299 with pre-orders going up tomorrow on their official website. You'll have to wait even longer to get the statue too, as its shipping date is estimated between April and June of 2021.

"Starting from the very small details, we poured all of our efforts into recreating the appearance of Joker," the official description reads. "Including the vivid facial expressions, costumes that have been realistically scaled down, a diorama base that has been designed from the iconic scenes of the movie, and main props that can connect the fragments of the movie that exists in the memories of the fans."

Check out the official photos of the statue below along with its official specifications.