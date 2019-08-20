Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker Puts On A Happy Face In New Images

Warner Bros. and DC will introduce fans to a whole new style of Joker later this year thanks to director Todd Phillips, star Joaquin Phoenix, and Zazie Beetz, and now we have three new photos from the much-animated film courtesy of Total Film. The first new photo features Phoenix’s Joker in full makeup and his red suit, though we aren’t sure if this takes place before or after the robbery we see in the trailer. He’s staring into the mirror with the words “put on a happy face” written in lipstick, though he doesn’t seem to be smiling just yet (via GamesRadar).

The second photo shows Phoenix before his colorful transformation, and he looks beaten down and in a quieter moment of thought. This could also be him looking down at something horrible he’s done, so it’s hard to get a read on it completely. It appears as though he’s at his house, where he takes care of his mom, as we saw in the trailer.

The third photo focuses on Beetz’ character Sophie, and this scene appears to take place in the diner we saw in the original trailer. It’s here that she shares dinner or lunch with Arthur, and in the photo, she seems to be having a great time with Fleck, and from the footage, it seems like Fleck is also enjoying himself in her company. This is one of the more intriguing relationships from the trailers, and we’re curious to see how things play out between them as Fleck transforms more and more into his Joker persona.

You can check out all of the images above and below.

Joker stars Phoenix (Arthur Fleck/Joker), Zazie Beetz (Sophie Dumond), Robert De Niro (Murray Franklin), Brett Cullen (Thomas Wayne), Frances Conroy (Penny Fleck), Marc Maron (Ted Marco), Douglas Hodge (Alfred Pennyworth), Josh Pais (Hoyt Vaughn), Bryan Tyree Henry, Bryan Callen, Shea Whigham, and Glen Fleshler. You can find the official description below.

“Drama. Joker centers around the iconic arch-nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. The exploration of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study but also a broader cautionary tale.”

Joker hits theaters on October 4th.