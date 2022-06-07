Joker Fans Split Over Sequel Reveal
Joker 2 is officially happening. Tuesday afternoon, filmmaker Todd Phillips shared a pair of photos to his Instagram account. The first snapshot was a cover of the sequel's script, which revealed the named Joker: Folie à Deux. The second showed Joker star Joaquin Phoenix reading through the script. With as divisive as the first flick was, news of a sequel also seemed to split fans as some couldn't help but express their excitement while others went to making memes that'd make Morbius fans jealous.
A follow-up to the Oscar-winning film has been rumored ever since the initial feature became the most profitable comic book film ever released. Against a paltry production budget of $55 million, the Phillips flick ended up grossing upwards of $1.074 billion at the global box office. When all was said and done, and after factoring in some Hollywood accounting, it's still expected the film made over $500 million for Warner Brothers, the most for any single comic book film.
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
Scorsese Cinematic Universe
prevnext
Each Joker movie will combine 2 random Martin Scorsese movies. Joker 2 is going to be Wolf of Wall Street meets Last Temptation of Christ pic.twitter.com/Kth0H7EjgP— Mango Feet/Larry Feltub (@LFeltub) June 7, 2022
Obi-Who
prevnext
People calling Joker 2 unnecessary while consuming the Obi Wan show and all the other MCU Disney+ shows— daisy ridley hot #AmbulanceSweep (@supersymmetry_I) June 7, 2022
There's Dozens of Us
prevnext
Me being one of the 5 people on twitter excited for Joker 2— AJ #FlashPack (@AjepArts) June 7, 2022
Willem Dafoe plz
prevnext
Joker 2 is absolutely unnecessary unless Willem Dafoe is in it, in which case it is absolutely necessary.— Kasey-Wan Kenobi (@RawbertBeef) June 7, 2022
Big Morb Vibes
prevnext
When we get THIS line in Joker 2 pic.twitter.com/KiSygfqCEZ— Patrick Nestor III (@PattyNest) June 7, 2022
No More Harleys
prevnext
The suggestion that we are getting a new Harley Quinn with Joker 2 is gross. There is only one. pic.twitter.com/qUWE5WMdgH— The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) June 7, 2022
Best Movie I Never Want to See Again
0comments
I described Joker as "a great movie that I never want to see ever again." So we'll have to see how the sequel works. https://t.co/fsOSqWKeMb— Hunter Bolding (@HunterBolding) June 7, 2022
*****
Joker is now streaming on HBO Max while its sequel has yet to set a release date.prev