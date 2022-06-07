Joker Fans Split Over Sequel Reveal

Joker 2 is officially happening. Tuesday afternoon, filmmaker Todd Phillips shared a pair of photos to his Instagram account. The first snapshot was a cover of the sequel's script, which revealed the named Joker: Folie à Deux. The second showed Joker star Joaquin Phoenix reading through the script. With as divisive as the first flick was, news of a sequel also seemed to split fans as some couldn't help but express their excitement while others went to making memes that'd make Morbius fans jealous.

A follow-up to the Oscar-winning film has been rumored ever since the initial feature became the most profitable comic book film ever released. Against a paltry production budget of $55 million, the Phillips flick ended up grossing upwards of $1.074 billion at the global box office. When all was said and done, and after factoring in some Hollywood accounting, it's still expected the film made over $500 million for Warner Brothers, the most for any single comic book film.

