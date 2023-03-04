Joker 2 Set Video Shows Joaquin Phoenix and Multiple Joker's

DC Studios has officially begun production on their DC Elseworlds film Joker: Folie A Deux, and so far we've only gotten our first official look at Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. Joaquin Phoenix is returning as the Clown Prince of Crime after winning an Academy Award for his performance in the first film, so the actor is returning to the role on a high. Joker 2 started filming in Los Angeles earlier today and we got a sneak peek at what's to come via a new set video. In the set video we can see Phoenix's Joker roaming the city streets and chasing after what looks like copycat Joker's. While the copycat Jokers could turn out to be stand-ins and not actually in the film, it would be pretty cool if this winds up actually being in the final cut of Joker: Folie a Deux.

You can check out the set video below!

Joaquin Phoenix filming Joker: Folie à Deux in downtown Los Angeles today pic.twitter.com/ixBqjhcCFL — Joaquin Phoenix Updates (@jphoenixupdates) March 4, 2023

The film is being helmed by Todd Phillips and will bring back Phoenix with Lady Gaga expected to join the cast as Harley Quinn. Phillips has been in the news of late after his name popped up in reports suggesting he was a filmmaker Warners was interested in having potentially lead DC Films. At one point, the director did admit he pitched an entire "dark" label to DC bosses, though that's never come to fruition — yet.

"When I pitched them 'Joker,' it wasn't a movie, it was, let's do a whole label," Phillips said in 2019. "They shut that down quickly and I get it. Who am I to walk in and start a label at a film studio? But they said, let's do this one."

He added, "Here's the real truth about a sequel. While Joaquin and I have talked about it, and while touring the world with Warner Bros executives — going to Toronto, and Venice, and other places — of course, we're sitting at dinner and they're saying, 'So, have you thought about…?' But, talking about contracts, there's not a contract for us to even write a sequel, we've never approached Joaquin to be in a sequel. Will that happen? Again, I just think the article was anticipatory at best."

Joker: Folie a Deux will hit theaters on October 4, 2024!

