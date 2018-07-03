Joker and Pennywise Team Up for Scares at Warner Bros. This Halloween

Nobody tell Heat Wave, but Warner Bros. is bringing not one but two creepy clowns to the foreground this fall in their Horror Made Here backstage tour.

The tour, which will allow fans to check out sets, costumes, and stories from decades of Warner Bros. creep-fests, will feature appearances by both Pennywise — Stephen King’s iconic clown from It, as depicted in Andrés Muschietti’s 2017 film adaptation — and the Clown Prince of Crime himself, Batman’s long-time nemesis The Joker.

The haunted house from It is an obvious place to start with a creepy Halloween attraction, not least of which because Warner Bros. actually spent a good chunk of time moving around an interactive It haunted house around the time of the film’s release as a viral marketing tool.

Arkham Asylum, apparently roughly as presented in the Batman: Arkham video games, will be another interesting setting to put fans.

Here’s how Warner’s own website describes the event, and the two clown-themed attractions:

This Halloween season, get ready for the most terrifying event in Hollywood with the return of Horror Made Here: A Festival of Frights. We’re transforming the iconic backlot into a bone-chilling experience where some of Warner Bros.’ greatest horror movies and interactive entertainment will come alive.​ This year’s event will host even more dark mazes, scare zones, horror-themed activities, and plenty of food and drinks available throughout our creepy carnival.

Pennywise is looking forward to seeing you float in the Neibolt House from New Line Cinema’s blockbuster “It.” This year’s reimagined maze will contain new scares and be more terrifying because “It knows what scares you.”

New to the lineup of scares, The Joker™ has taken over Arkham Asylum and will decide your fate. Try to escape The Joker and a host of DC Super-Villains and find out what or who is waiting for you around each corner.

There are no specific dates yet and most of the other details have yet to be unveiled, although fans who visit the official website can sign up to be notified of future details via e-mail.

Right now, The Joker is set to appear in at least three movies Warner Bros. has in various stages of development, while Pennywise can only claim one — but that one is actually ready to begin production, and has had numerous high-profile cast members announced in recent weeks.

Expect more details on DC’s upcoming slate of movies, It Chapter Two, and more at Comic Con International in San Diego later this month.