McFarlane Toys DC Digital Wave 5 Figure Pre-Orders Drop This Week

Wave 5 of the McFarlane Toys DC Direct Digital lineup will include 7-inch scale figures of Nightwing (Teen Titans), Monarch (DC Countdown), Batman (No Man’s Land), and Batgirl (Stephanie Brown). Each figure will include a McFarlane Toys Digital Collectible along with a collectible art card and, in some cases, an accessory or two. If you’ve been collecting this lineup, you know that they sell out super fast, so here’s what you need to know to get your hands on the upcoming figures.

DC Direct McFaralane Digital Wave 5 Figures / Drops at 12pm ET on July 8th See at entertainment earth

The DC Direct McFaralane Digital Wave 5 collection will be available to pre-order starting on July 8th at 9am PT / 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth with prices in the $28 range. They should also pop up at additional retailers, which will be added to the list below after the launch. Beyond that you’ll find information on Wave 4, but don’t get your hopes up about ordering them as most of those figures have been sold out since the launch back in April.

DC Direct Wave 5 Nightwing (Teen Titans) 7-Inch Scale Figure

DC Direct Wave 5 Monarch (DC Countdown) 7-Inch Scale Figure

DC Direct Wave 5 Batman (No Man’s Land) 7-Inch Scale Action Figure

DC Direct Wave 5 Batgirl (Stephanie Brown) 7-Inch Scale Action Figure