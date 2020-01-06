Joker Star Joaquin Phoenix’s Uncensored, Full Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

Joaquin Phoenix’s speech at the #GoldenGIobes ❤️ I respect his love for the other nominees, especially Adam Driver pic.twitter.com/bG6OLEmOAR — esin☽ (@thouflowergirl) January 6, 2020

Joker fans were absolutely pumped for Joaquin Phoenix‘s big win for Best Actor. But, they probably had a hard time hearing him over all the bleeping on the telecast. Fear not, comic book fans, a version of the speech without all the censoring has made it on Twitter and you can hear the whole thing above. Now, that might cause you to ask what exactly happened to make the censors lean so heavily on that button, but he did slip some cursing in there and that is a no-no. I’m sure some of the advertisers were not thrilled about his comments that minimized their efforts as well. Viewers missed out on a very earnest display of appreciation for all the other actors nominated and the fact that Phoenix’s conviction shone through. Adam Driver looked like he completely understood, for what it’s worth. But, there are some members of the Joker fandom that are more than a little bit miffed that the movie didn’t bring home a Best Director award for Todd Phillips. But, the wins that did occur for the film shouldn’t surprise anyone as there has been awards buzz brewing for Joker the entire lead-up to this event.

Here’s some moments that got the censors a little worried: “We all know there’s no f****** competition between us,” Phoenix said. “I’m your f****** student. I can’t believe the beautiful mesmerizing, unique work that you’ve all done this year, but I really do feel honored to be mentioned with you.”

He also mentioned, “Contrary to popular belief, I don’t want to rock the boat, but the boat is f****** rocked.”

ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis gave Joker a 5-star rating and said, “Whether or not Joker is a social commentary on issues such as poverty or mental illness, a new and mysterious take on the best known DC Comics villain, or just another unforgettable piece of cinema which producer Martin Scorsese is attached to, you’ll need to see to believe it and, even then, you still might not believe it.”

Last year, Joker became the first R-rated film to earn more than $1 billion worldwide. The film also stars Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Bill Camp, Shea Whigham, and Marc Maron.