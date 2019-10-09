Joker Movie Delivers A Massive Tuesday At Box Office

Joker continues to be a box office force, and on Tuesday the film brought in another $13.9 million (via ERCboxoffice). That’s impressive on its own merits, but it is especially so when you consider that it actually made more on Tuesday than it did on Monday. On Monday it pulled in over $9 million, which was a drop from the $24 million it brought in on Sunday. The fact that it got a bump on a Tuesday is a good sign for its life at the box office, and no doubt the divisive nature of the film and its reception is spurring that on a bit. If you combine Monday and Tuesday’s totals, that makes it less than a 50% drop into its second week, though if you just consider Monday it dropped by 60.2%.

So far the film has pulled in $119 million domestically, and worldwide the film has pulled in $258,104,386 million. That’s a stellar return on a film that only cost $55 million to make, and at this point domestically it might even pass DC’s last big release Shazam!, which brought in over $140 million.

Worldwide it ended up bringing in over $364 million, so it has a ways to go there. Still, with that low budget, the film is already quite profitable, and if it can keep up this momentum this could end up being a very nice end of the year win for Warner Bros. overall.

Joker stars Phoenix (Arthur Fleck/Joker), Zazie Beetz (Sophie Dumond), Robert De Niro (Murray Franklin), Brett Cullen (Thomas Wayne), Frances Conroy (Penny Fleck), Marc Maron (Ted Marco), Douglas Hodge (Alfred Pennyworth), Josh Pais (Hoyt Vaughn), Bryan Tyree Henry, Bryan Callen, Shea Whigham, and Glen Fleshler. You can find the official description below.

“Drama. Joker centers around the iconic arch-nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. The exploration of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study but also a broader cautionary tale.”

Joker is in theaters now.