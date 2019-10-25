Joker Movie Projected To Return To Top Of Box Office This Weekend

Joker has continued its successful rise through the Box Office charts since its debut on October 4th, and despite more and more competition in theaters since it released, it is poised to become number 1 once again. Two new films enter the race this weekend in Sony and Screen Gems’ Black and Blue and STX’ Countdown, but both are smaller budget films, so they won’t be the ones at the top of the coming weekend race. That then leaves the race open for the three bigger budget films in contention, which include Maleficent, Zombieland: Double Tap, and Joker, and projections say Joker could end up winning (via Deadline).

Joker has won every weekend on the domestic front since it debuted, totaling 3 weeks of victories in a row until Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil debuted and took the crown (via Box Office Mojo). That said, Joker beat out Maleficent on Monday and Wednesday, and according to projections, it will end up with $19 to $20 million over the weekend.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Right now Maleficent is pegged to bring in $15 to $16 million, which would net it the number 2 spot. That will bring its domestic total to around $62 million. As for Zombieland: Double Tap, it is looking at the third spot with $12 million, bringing it to around $47 million.

Up to this point, Joker has pulled in $256 million domestically and $747 million worldwide, and it shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.

Joker stars Phoenix (Arthur Fleck/Joker), Zazie Beetz (Sophie Dumond), Robert De Niro (Murray Franklin), Brett Cullen (Thomas Wayne), Frances Conroy (Penny Fleck), Marc Maron (Ted Marco), Douglas Hodge (Alfred Pennyworth), Josh Pais (Hoyt Vaughn), Bryan Tyree Henry, Bryan Callen, Shea Whigham, and Glen Fleshler. You can find the official description below.

“Drama. Joker centers around the iconic arch-nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. The exploration of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study but also a broader cautionary tale.”

Joker is in theaters now.