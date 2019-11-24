Michael Mann Praises Joker as a Brilliant Achievement

It’s been almost two months since Joker first debuted at the box office, bringing a dark, artsy, and controversial take on the DC Comics villain. In that stretch of time, Joker has gone on to gross over $1 billion at the global box office, as well as acquire quite a lot of critical acclaim. The latest to join in on that chorus is Michael Mann, the iconic director of films such as The Last of the Mohicans and Heat. Mann was initially poised to interview Joker director Todd Phillips after a private screening of the film in Los Angeles, but reportedly had to back out due to scheduling conflicts. Instead, a letter from Mann to the cast and crew was read aloud at the screening, in which the director calls the film a “brilliant” achievement.

“I love this movie,” Mann’s letter begins (via IndieWire). “I think it’s brilliant and not only Todd’s best film but it’s exciting because it’s on a frontier. And that’s usually where very good things happen. Todd and Scott [Silver’s] screenplay has that relevance that occurs when work is authentic and not derivative. We find Arthur disturbing and poignant simultaneously. He’s both child victim and adult perpetrator. Both are true, as is the case with most schizophrenics. That both are true is uncomfortable. We find ourselves in a fugue state. It’s counterpoint. It’s why Arthur and the film’s impact sustains so strongly in memory. To build on all of this, and for Joaquin, Todd, and Scott, to impact upon on this powerfully is a difficult accomplishment. Congratulations, Todd!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The kind words from Mann were quickly reciprocated by Phillips, who expressed his admiration for the director to moderator Scott Cooper.

“That’s amazing to hear a letter from Michael Mann,” Phillips revealed. “I’m such a huge Michael Mann fan. He knows that, we’ve spoken about it.”

This marks Mann’s latest tangential tie to the world of the Joker, as his 1995 crime drama Heat is often cited as an inspiration for Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. In 2016, Nolan even hosted an anniversary screening of Heat with Mann and stars Al Pacino and Robert De Niro.

What do you think of Michael Mann’s praise of Joker? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Joker is in theaters now. Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

(Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)