‘Joker’ Director Shares Photo Confirming Production Wrap

Joker director Todd Phillips has confirmed that production on his entry into the superhero genre has wrapped production. Taking to Instagram, Phillips shared an image in a subway tunnel making mention of the end of production.

“That’s a wrap on production,” Phillips posted with the picture. “Thanks to the greatest crew NYC has to offer. It was a fun shoot — but we’re not there yet.”

The director then included a hashtag reading #editingroom as the film now heads into post-production. The movie seems to exist outside of Warner Brothers’ DC Extended Universe, part of the studio’s increase initiative in making standalone films that can perform better at the box office.

Joker features the Academy Award-nominated Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role. According to Phoenix, the movie is going to be a completely new look, going the length to say he wouldn’t even categorize it as a superhero movie.

“I wouldn’t quite classify this as like any genre,” Phoenix said in a recent interview. “I wouldn’t say it’s a superhero movie, or a studio movie or a … It feels unique, and I think more then anything, and probably the most important thing, is Todd seems very passionate about it and very giving, and so that’s exciting. I think, underneath the excitement of these films, and the size of them, there are these incredible characters that are dealing with real life struggles. And sometimes that is uncovered and exposed, and sometimes it isn’t, and so I always felt, like, there were characters in comics that were really interesting and deserve the opportunity to be kind of studied. And so I think that’s what Todd sees appealing about this idea.”

Joker is expected to debut in theaters on October 4, 2019.