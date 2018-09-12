DC Fans Are Freaking out Over How Joaquin Phoenix Is Starting to Look Like the Joker

It won’t be long until Joaquin Phoenix begins to film Joker, but he’s already shown quite a lot of dedication to the role.

Photos of Phoenix’s recent appearances on the film festival circuit have made their way online, where the actor’s new Joker-esque physique was once again on display. As fans have seen in previous appearances, Phoenix appears to have slimmed down quite a lot for the role, making some of his facial expressions look almost terrifying.

While it’s unclear exactly when we will see Phoenix in his full-blown Joker getup, these photos have served as an indication of what his aesthetic could look like. And judging by the response that fans have had online, they seem to be pretty darn effective. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

That Smile

Joaquin Phoenix getting in that #Joker shape for his role! ? pic.twitter.com/LMxCBeF2Gu — Geek Vibes Nation? (@GeekVibesNation) September 5, 2018

It’s Uncanny

Where Is The Lie

Joaquin Phoenix is basically a walking piece of fan art at this point. #joker pic.twitter.com/igab8Mj3O2 — Chris Dawson (@CDawsonAuthor) September 9, 2018

#Shook

Holy shit, Joaquin Phoenix looks unrecognizable!! He is really getting into character for JOKER. — ethan hunt (@connienikass) September 11, 2018

High Hopes

Dang! Joaquin Phoenix is gonna ace this role, isn’t he? I mean, look at him! He’s already giving me the crazy Joker vibes ? https://t.co/VEY1IGf5rB — Fitri Rizki Sugianto (@doubleqiew) September 11, 2018

Unprepared

HOLY SHIT look how skinny joaquin phoenix’s got for the joker I’m not ready for this pic.twitter.com/TzRyH0cRmM — darko (@gyllnhal) September 8, 2018

Someone Smells Awards Buzz