DC Fans Are Freaking out Over How Joaquin Phoenix Is Starting to Look Like the Joker

It won’t be long until Joaquin Phoenix begins to film Joker, but he’s already shown quite a lot of dedication to the role.
Photos of Phoenix’s recent appearances on the film festival circuit have made their way online, where the actor’s new Joker-esque physique was once again on display. As fans have seen in previous appearances, Phoenix appears to have slimmed down quite a lot for the role, making some of his facial expressions look almost terrifying.
While it’s unclear exactly when we will see Phoenix in his full-blown Joker getup, these photos have served as an indication of what his aesthetic could look like. And judging by the response that fans have had online, they seem to be pretty darn effective. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.
That Smile
Joaquin Phoenix getting in that #Joker shape for his role! ? pic.twitter.com/LMxCBeF2Gu— Geek Vibes Nation? (@GeekVibesNation) September 5, 2018
It’s Uncanny
Where Is The Lie
Joaquin Phoenix is basically a walking piece of fan art at this point. #joker pic.twitter.com/igab8Mj3O2— Chris Dawson (@CDawsonAuthor) September 9, 2018
#Shook
Holy shit, Joaquin Phoenix looks unrecognizable!! He is really getting into character for JOKER.— ethan hunt (@connienikass) September 11, 2018
High Hopes
Dang! Joaquin Phoenix is gonna ace this role, isn’t he? I mean, look at him! He’s already giving me the crazy Joker vibes ? https://t.co/VEY1IGf5rB— Fitri Rizki Sugianto (@doubleqiew) September 11, 2018
Unprepared
HOLY SHIT look how skinny joaquin phoenix’s got for the joker I’m not ready for this pic.twitter.com/TzRyH0cRmM— darko (@gyllnhal) September 8, 2018
Someone Smells Awards Buzz
Joaquin Phoenix looks SICKENING right now preparing for Joker. Whew poor Marvel, another Oscar in the bag for DC.— chaotic good. (@TeamGlowKick) September 11, 2018