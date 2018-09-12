DC

DC Fans Are Freaking out Over How Joaquin Phoenix Is Starting to Look Like the Joker

It won’t be long until Joaquin Phoenix begins to film Joker, but he’s already shown quite a lot of dedication to the role.

Photos of Phoenix’s recent appearances on the film festival circuit have made their way online, where the actor’s new Joker-esque physique was once again on display. As fans have seen in previous appearances, Phoenix appears to have slimmed down quite a lot for the role, making some of his facial expressions look almost terrifying.

While it’s unclear exactly when we will see Phoenix in his full-blown Joker getup, these photos have served as an indication of what his aesthetic could look like. And judging by the response that fans have had online, they seem to be pretty darn effective. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

