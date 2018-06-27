‘Joker’ Origin Movie Reportedly Adds ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Cinematographer

Warner Bros.’ standalone Joker movie is gradually beginning to come together, and a veteran cinematographer appears to be coming along for the ride.

According to a report from That Hashtag Show, the as-yet-untitled standalone film has brought on Lawrence Sher as its cinematographer. While Sher’s involvement in the film is currently unconfirmed, it would make sense, as he has worked with the movie’s director, Todd Phillips, on the Hangover films, Due Date, and War Dogs.

Outside of that, Sher’s filmography includes Garden State, Paul, and the forthcoming Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

This Joker movie has been a bit of an enigma amongst DC Comics fans, ever since it was first announced in September of last year. Numerous reports about the project have suggested that it will be the first in a line of standalone DC movies, which exist outside of the DC Extended Universe continuity. A recent article confirmed just as much, and that the label of standalone DC films could be dubbed “DC Dark” or “DC Black”.

In March, a report suggested that the film would follow the Joker as an ’80s comedian, who turns to a life of crime after his stand-up career fails.

The currently-untitled film will have Phillips at the helm, and will be executive produced by Martin Scorsese. Joaquin Phoenix has been in talks to play the Clown Prince of Crime since February, but the actor has played coy about whether or not he has the role.

“I don’t know… it could be an interesting character.” Phoenix said back in April. “I don’t know.”

“I see [a superhero movie] as any other movie,” Phoenix continued. “I wouldn’t say… ‘I won’t do Westerns.’ It depends on what it is. I don’t really care about the genre, I care about the character and the filmmaker. If you have the ability to transcend the genre, then that’s what you want to do. So I wouldn’t say, hands down, no – I wouldn’t do that kind of movie.”

This stanlone project is just one of the Joker-related movies that DC currently has in production. Earlier this month, it was announced that Warner Bros. is developing a solo movie surrounding Jared Leto’s Joker, who played a somewhat-controversial role in 2016’s Suicide Squad.

What do you think about this latest development about the Joker origin movie? Let us know what you think in the comments below.