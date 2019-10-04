Alamo Drafthouse Releases Warning for Parents Going to See Joker

As you probably know by now, the new Joker movie from Warner Bros. and Todd Phillips is certainly not for kids. At all. It may be based on a comic book character but it’s the opposite of family friendly. For most fans excited about Joker, this is one of the main selling points, an edgy supervillain that takes things to a dark, more violent level than would ever be allowed in a normal superhero film. All that to say, some parents are still taking their kids to see Joker this weekend, perhaps with the assumption that a movie based on a comic couldn’t be all that bad.

Fortunately, Alamo Drafthouse theaters are giving a warning to folks going to see Joker. The chain isn’t altering the movie or banning people from seeing it in any way, but there is a warning included that informs people just how violent and brutal it can be.

The warning reads:

“PARENTAL WARNING (This is not a Joke). Joker is RATED R and for good reason. There’s lots of very, very rough language, brutal violence, and overall bad vibes. It’s a gritty, dark, and realistic Taxi Driver-esque depiction of one man’s descent into madness. It’s not for kids, and they won’t like it anyway. (There’s no Batman.)”

Alamo is right. Batman doesn’t appear in Joker at any point. The film takes place while Bruce Wayne is still a young boy and his father is running for mayor of Gotham City. Bruce is in Joker in a couple of scenes but he’s still got quite a long way to go before becoming the Caped Crusader.

What this movie does have is violence, and a lot of it. Even adults who have a tough time with brutality might not be able to sit through this one, so bringing kids probably isn’t the best idea.

So even if you’re seeing Joker at a theater that isn’t an Alamo Drafthouse, heed the chain’s warning. This one is just for the grown-ups.

