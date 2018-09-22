Warner Bros. Announces Jared Leto’s Joker Standalone Movie

It looks like DCEU is about to get another solo film, but it will be about someone we know. According to a new report from Variety, Jared Leto‘s Joker is officially getting his own standalone movie. The film will launch a series of movies branching off from Suicide Squad.

If Variety’s sources are correct, then Leto will star and executive produce this unnamed standalone. As of right now, plot details are being kept on the down-low, but it seems Warner Bros. wants to expand the world shown in Suicide Squad back in 2016. The supervillain flick may not have wowed critics, but fans were admittedly impressed with what the film showed of the Joker. Leto’s casting for the role was a hot topic among the fandom, and his behind-the-scenes antics as the Joker went viral shortly before Suicide Squad went live. So, it seems like Warner Bros. is ready to bank a future on the villain.

This is not the first spinoff to come from Suicide Squad. Harley Quinn beat the Joker to it when Warner Bros. confirmed its plans to make a Birds of Prey feature. Margot Robbie will reprise her role as Harley Quinn for the feature, and it is rumored that DC icons such as Black Canary are being looked at for the film currently.

For those keeping up with the DCEU, this is just one of many films the franchise seems to be developing. With the Joker and Harley Quinn eyeing spin-offs, they will join other projects like Nightwing. Batgirl was also announced awhile back with Joss Whedon at its helm, but the product has been on hold following the director’s recent exit. Other features like The Batman and Flashpoint are similarly in development at Warner Bros., and Aquaman will make his solo debut later this year. Oh, and when it comes to Wonder Woman, the heroine’s sequel is set to begin filming this month.

For fans, this Joker movie will be an interesting one to watch, but it isn’t the only one they need to keep an eye on. After all, there is another Joker feature in the works at Warner Bros. Last year, the company said it was developing an origin movie about the Clown Prince of Crime with Todd Phillips, but that film will not be associated with the DCEU. Instead, Warner Bros. said the picture will kick off a new banner of DC films that is separate from a shared cinematic universe.

What do you think about this brand-new announcement? Will the standalone live up?