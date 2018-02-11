Here’s What Tommy Wiseau Could Look Like as the Joker

After the initial announcement of Warner Bros. plans to make a Joker origin movie last summer, there have been few developments about the potential movie featuring Batman’s greatest villain.

Until yesterday, when news of Joaquin Phoenix in talks to take the role of Clown Prince of Crime stirred up a frenzy. But one actor decided to put his name in the ring before any decisions were finalized.

In response to the rumors that Phoenix was in talks to play the Joker in a potential origin film, the Internet’s collective child Tommy Wiseau called out director Todd Phillips to send him a DM, as if he was interested in playing the fan-favorite Batman villain.

For those who don’t know, Wiseau is famous for acting in, directing, and producing The Room, a film that many consider to be the worst movie ever. It has since become a cult classic that is consistently screened in sold-out theaters across the country, and James Franco chronicled the movie’s production in the award-winning movie The Disaster Artist.

In response to Wiseau’s apparent campaigning, the artist and professional “what if” machine known as Boss Logic plied his trade to see what Wiseau would look like were he to actually play the Joker on the big screen.

But Boss Logic also took inspiration from Wiseau’s own catalogue and made a decidedly “low budget” version of the render. Take a look below.

As you can see, Boss Logic took one of the most famous stills from The Room and used some low quality photoshop and typography to make Wiseau look similar to the Jared Leto version of the character. If you can’t tell, the tattoo reads “torn apart” in a terrible font, much like the Leto Joker‘s “damaged” ink.

Bonus points go to Wiseau clutching the handheld modules from an electroconvulsive therapy machine, which the Joker uses on Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad.

It’s very unlikely that Wiseau would be able to land a high profile gig like portraying the Joker, a role previously played by two Academy Award-winning actors, just by tweeting the director. But as a wise man once said, you miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take.