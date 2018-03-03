Josh Gad Once Again Hints He Wants Penguin Role in Batman Movie

Frozen star Josh Gad isn’t letting up on his unofficial campaign to play The Penguin in the next Batman movie – as you can see from the actor’s latest instigating tweet:

That was a response Gad dropped onto a tweet from director Matt Reeves, who was also responding to a tweet from concerned fan. Earlier this week it was rumored that Reeves had dropped out of directing DC’s The Batman, the upcoming reboot film. As stated, one fan was genuinely affected by the thought that we’re not getting a Matt Reeves Batman film, but Reeves quickly cleared up all rumors about the fact.

If you haven’t been keeping track, Josh Gad has continuously dropped “hints” on social media that he wants into the franchise. You can see some of the more recent examples here, and here, and here… and also here.

Of course the actor has also made it clear that this is pretty much all a bit of humor. Not to say that he wouldn’t take an opportunity like that (come on…), but he’s been clear that there is no actual fire to go with this smoke.

Right now, The Batman is entirely a mystery. Reeves has a story already mapped out, but details like whether it will feature Bruce Wayne or a new Batman, or whether Ben Affleck or another actor will star, are also looming big over the project. Right now, DC Films needs to do some course-correction after the disappointment that was Justice League, and getting The Batman on solid ground would go a long way toward doing that.

The theatrical cut of Justice League will be available on Digital HD on February 13th and Blu-ray on March 13th – complete with deleted scenes. The film will be followed in the DC Extended Universe by Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.