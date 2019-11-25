New Justice League Behind The Scenes Photo Shows Off Mera in Full Armor

Justice League was a while ago now, but fans have been drumming up interest in the Zack Snyder cut of the film for years now. This past week saw many people affiliated with the film come forward to voice their support for the release of the Snyder Cut. Now, even more, images from production are slipping out onto the Internet. Today, it is a picture of Amber Heard’s Mera in her full armor. The crown and suit look strikingly different from how the character’s costume looked in Aquaman. Things could have gone a lot different in that film and the ensuing DC Extended Universe movies. But, maybe if Warner Bros. decides to release the Snyder Cut on HBO Max or otherwise it can put a lot of this fervor to bed. Providing closure would be appreciated by fans all over the world. One person who was happy that their vision didn’t necessarily have to coincide with Justice League was Aquaman director James Wan. The first thing that Wan wanted to make sure was part of his movie was a big reveal of Atlantis.

“So when he told me that was his idea,” Wan said. “I was like, ‘Oh great, then I can actually have Arthur go to Atlantis for the first time.’ That’s very important for me, because he can go into it and have a wide-eyed approach to Atlantis and be in awe of it.”

“I think that’s very important from a storytelling standpoint because the audience gets to experience Atlantis for the first time along with the character,” the director explains.”

Wan would also compare that situation to Spielberg classics like Jurassic Park. He likened that first sight of Atlantis to the initial spotting of dinosaurs upon entry to Jurassic Park.

“It wouldn’t be the same if Arthur goes to Atlantis and he’s been here before and he’s kind of jaded about it,” Wan observed. “There’s nothing impressing him. Then you as an audience watching would not be impressed either. It’s that Spielberg approach, right?”

“Seeing a character seeing something for the first time ― like in “Jurassic Park” when Laura Dern sees the dinosaur for the first time. The camera is pushing in on her look of awe and wonderment. That’s how you convey it to the audience and that’s how the audience comes along with the characters.”

