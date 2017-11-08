‘Justice League’ Aquaman Origin Trailer Released

There’s a lot of excitement about seeing Aquaman hit the big screen when Justice League hits theaters next week, and the latest Justice League origins trailer reveals why.

The new trailer gives fans a brief overview of the rightful king of Atlantis’ history, as well as his unique and diverse abilities. Super strength is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Arthur Curry’s (Jason Momoa) powers. The undersea hero can also withstand crushing ocean pressures, can breathe underwater, outswim sharks, and command ocean life — far more than Batman’s (Ben Affleck) description of talking to fish would have you believe.

And it’s not just his unique powers that make a valuable addition to the League. Being an outsider to both the surface world and under the sea, Aquaman brings his own unique perspective and some serious swagger to the superhero team.

You can check out the trailer below.

While fans will get to see a lot of Aquaman in action in Justice League, Momoa says that the movie is just a taste of who Aquaman really is. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, the actor described Justice League as just “a weekend in his life,” revealing that audiences will get to see him truly evolve in the upcoming Aquaman solo film.

“And that was when I was alone,” Momoa said. “There’s people that I would save, that I could save, and there’s people that I couldn’t. The human side of me is that heartbreak of he couldn’t save someone. Not knowing what to with these powers, he was a drinker. He’d just drown that emotion. He couldn’t ever get that out.”

Of course, joining forces with the rest of the heroes in Justice League certainly will give Aquaman an opportunity to figure out how to use those powers, starting by saving the world from Steppenwolf and his parademons.

Justice League opens on November 17, 2017.

