10 Most Unkillable DC Supervillains, Ranked

If there’s one thing that everyone can agree on about comics, it’s that death is rarely permanent. Particularly in the world of DC Comics, plenty of supposedly dead characters can crawl out of their graves and act as if nothing happened. This is particularly true of villains, who can never stay dead for long. And of course, some villains are just so overwhelmingly powerful that nothing DC’s heroes could throw at them could keep them dead for long. Whether through immortality, potent healing factors, or being creatures originating from a higher plane of existence, these villains are eternal and unkillable, ensuring that they will always remain some of DC’s most fearsome evildoers.

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There have been many times when superheroes have abandoned their no-kill rule to end these villains’ evil reigns permanently. However, such villains often prove impossible to kill, as they can resurrect even if their entire bodies are destroyed. With villains like these, the DC Universe is in a constant state of peril.

10) Vandal Savage

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The tyrant Vandal Savage’s defining feature is his immortality, which has allowed him to live for thousands of years. Originally a caveman living 50,000 years ago, Savage became unburdened with the fear of death, and from death itself, after he was exposed to the radiation of a crashed meteorite. In his never-ending quest to conquer the world, Savage has assumed many identities, including Genghis Khan, Alexander the Great, Julius Caesar, and Blackbeard. Over his long lifetime, Savage has survived being impaled, bludgeoned, having his throat slit, being poisoned, being blown up, and falling from orbit, and more. In one future timeline, Savage is shown living well into the 853rd century without aging a day.

9) Cyborg Superman

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After being exposed to deadly amounts of cosmic energy, astronaut Hank Henshaw’s body perished, but his mind persisted. Transforming into a being of pure energy, Henshaw can transfer his mind into any machinery that he can use as a new body. It was through this ability that he became the deadly Cyborg Superman, possessing all of the Man of Steel’s powers. Yet, at his core, Henshaw is a consciousness made of energy, so he can’t be destroyed. Even if his physical body is annihilated, he can easily move to another piece of technology to host a new body. He’s not limited by range either, as in his energy form, he’s traversed the entire universe looking for a suitable machine to call home.

8) Reverse-Flash

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Despite being the Flash’s archnemesis, it was ironically the Scarlet Speedster himself who accidentally made the Reverse-Flash an unkillable entity. When Reverse-Flash traveled through the timestream, the Flash altered history to save his mom, setting in motion the events of Flashpoint. This act caused Reverse-Flash to become untethered to the timestream, making him a living paradox. Not only did this make Reverse-Flash immune to consequences when messing with the timeline, but it also made him functionally immortal. No matter how many times Reverse-Flash dies, he’ll always come back. Not even Doctor Manhattan could permanently kill this psychotic speedster. With this power, Reverse-Flash became the Flash’s most persistent and powerful adversary.

7) Doomsday

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Created to be the ultimate lifeform, Doomsday is a monster who won’t even let death stop his mission to kill everything in existence. Already possessing the strength necessary to brutally beat Superman to death, Doomsday’s healing factor allows him to regenerate from even the most severe injuries. Even worse, Doomsday possesses retroactive immortality and rapid evolution. If Doomsday were to die, not only would he soon be resurrected, but he’d also develop an immunity to whatever killed him last. Thus, all efforts to permanently kill Doomsday only make him stronger and a greater threat to the universe. Thanks to being beaten to death, ripped apart, and vaporized, Doomsday has become practically unbeatable.

6) Eclipso

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The disgraced embodiment of God’s wrath, Eclipso, is an unstoppable force of cruelty and destruction. With his immense power, Eclipso was responsible for the Biblical flood that nearly wiped out everything on Earth. Even after he was cast out of Heaven and had his soul trapped inside the Heart of Darkness diamond, Eclipso continues to exist. If a person touches the diamond while angry, Eclipso can possess them and wreak havoc. If Eclipso’s host is destroyed, the fallen angel will merely retreat to the Heart of Darkness. Destroying the diamond has proven impossible. It’s already been shattered into a million pieces, liquified, and thrown into the sun, and Eclipso always manages to survive to bide his time for when he’s set free again.

5) Trigon

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The father of Raven and the lord of Azaroth, Trigon is an all-powerful force of pure evil. Having conquered countless galaxies within his hellish dimension, Trigon attempts to use Raven to act as a gateway so that he may invade Earth. As one of the strongest demons and magic users in DC Comics, Trigon is unbelievably hard to kill as he can effortlessly warp reality and battle DC’s strongest entities. Even when Trigon sustains damage, he can quickly regenerate himself, as when he recovered from having his heart ripped out. Not even having his entire body and soul vaporized is enough to keep Trigon down for long, as he’ll soon restore himself within his home dimension.

4) Anti-Monitor

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One of the most powerful beings in all of existence, the Anti-Monitor singlehandedly threatens all of creation. Having existed for billions of years, the Anti-Monitor is a force of nature that has destroyed nearly every world in the multiverse with his unstoppable antimatter waves. Even though he’s weakened when in the third dimension, the Anti-Monitor is still strong enough to tank the combined force of every hero of multiple Earths. Most of DC’s mightiest cosmic entities can’t even lay a scratch on a being of his potency. Additionally, even if his body is completely obliterated, the Anti-Monitor possesses the ability like his siblings, the Monitor and World Forger, to restore himself as part of a never-ending cycle of death and rebirth.

3) Darkseid

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Darkseid is the ultimate villain of the DC Universe, so naturally, he’s more than strong enough to contend with and surpass Earth’s superhero community. Immortal and able to survive universal attacks, Darkseid is a dominating force. However, the Darkseid that predominantly fights the Justice League is a mere avatar for the true Lord of Apokolips. Existing in the higher dimension of the Fourth World, Darkseid is literally the concept of evil personified and is immune to all physical damage. True Darkseid’s mere presence is enough to threaten DC’s infinite multiverse. And although there have been times that either his avatar or true form has been destroyed, Darkseid will always reform to continue his never-ending quest to conquer all of existence.

2) Mr. Mxyzptlk

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He may not look like much, but the Fifth-Dimensional Imp Mr. Mxyzptlk is among the most powerful entities in DC’s infinite cosmology. Mr. Mxyzptlk is a nearly omnipotent entity who comes from a higher plane of existence and who is so powerful that he can manipulate the multiverse with a thought. Mr. Mxyzptlk is completely immune to all physical damage. Mr. Mxyzptlk’s only weaknesses are the ones he gives himself, specifically that he’ll be sent back to his home dimension if he says or writes his own name backward. Of course, this doesn’t kill Mr. Mxyzptlk, and he’ll be back soon to cause more chaos in the DC Universe. Not even the most powerful of cosmic entities has a chance of laying a scratch on the trickster Imp.

1) Nekron

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As one can expect, it’s impossible to destroy the concept of death itself. The Lord of the Unliving and the creator of the Black Lantern Corps, Nekron, is the physical manifestation of death. He possesses infinite power by drawing strength from the endless abyss that predates existence. Nekron once used this power to raise an army of the undead, the Black Lanterns, in a campaign that nearly exterminated all life in the universe. Given his nature as a creature that was never truly alive, permanently killing him is impossible. Even if Nekron’s body somehow destroyed, he’ll reform back in his home dimension to begin another plot to dominate the multiverse. Like death itself, Nekron’s return is inevitable.

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