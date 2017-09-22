Fan Recreates Justice League Poster Using Arrowverse Heroes

The Justice League is finally teaming up on the big screen, but a new poster reminds fans that the Arrowverse heroes are ahead of them by leaps and bounds.

Warner Bros. recently released one of the best posters for the highly anticipated film yet. Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Cyborg, and Aquaman are staggered throughout as the phrase “You can’t save the world alone” is etched in the middle. Each hero’s symbol is integrated into the text as well, and artist Time Travel 6000v2 crafted his own version of the popular poster with the heroes of the Arrowverse.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Green Arrow, Supergirl, Black Lightning, The Flash, and The Atom (from Legends of Tomorrow) are front and center here, and their symbols have also been worked into the text to match their Justice League brethren. It makes a rather slick visual, and you can view the poster in its full glory below.

For more of Time Travel’s work, you can head to his Deviant Art and Instagram pages.

A crossover episode has become somewhat of a tradition in the Arrowverse, with last year’s Invasion! crossover being the largest one yet. In that series of episodes, all four shows joined forces to repel the alien invasion, and this year’s event will be just as action-packed.

This year’s event will be Crisis on Earth-X, which will revolve around the wedding of Flash’s Barry Allen and Iris West. The wedding will get some crashers in the form of the heroes evil doppelgangers from Earth X, which for those who don’t know is a parallel universe where the Nazis succeeded in winning World War II.

Black Lightning is part of the CW Universe, but not necessarily part of the Arrowverse specifically, so he doesn’t seem to be a part of it. Who knows though, as anything is possible when it comes to the DC Universe.

Crisis on Earth-X will take place across two nights, running on Monday, November 27th, and Tuesday, November 28th.

As for Justice League, the film will hopefully get a new trailer at New York Comic Con and hits theaters on November 17th.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!