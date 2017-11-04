Justice League: Batman And Superman To Argue Over Leadership

It sounds like fans may be in for a second round of Batman v Superman, though a much more lighthearted one, in Justice League.

Superman will somehow return from the dead to join the DC Films Justice League. Having been assembled by Batman, the Dark Knight naturally feels like he should assume leadership. The Man of Steel may feel differently, though.

“There’s pretty much an argument between him and Batman as to who is the leader,” Henry Cavill, the Superman star, told Total Film.

UPDATE: Cavill said the same thing during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in March. Total Film did not mention the interview, so it is unclear if they were referencing the episode or if Kimmel simply told them the same story, as actors tend to do when promoting a new movie.

The last time Superman and Batman had an argument, things got pretty rough. Someone died. It was a whole big deal. However, this time, look for less punching and more jokes. This “argument” will be banter rather than battle, which is probably for the best.

In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder, from a screenplay by Chris Terrio, and features an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Ciarán Hinds, Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Jeremy Irons and Jesse Eisenberg.

Justice League opens in theaters on Nov. 17, 2017.