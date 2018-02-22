New ‘Justice League’ Blu-ray Clip Reveals Details Behind The Flash’s Costume

The Flash got a big costume redesign in Justice League, and the suit was far from easy to bring to life.

As a new behind the scenes clip from Justice League shows, the costume featured multiple levels of fabric, which gave it a unique visual look but also remained stretchier than some of the superhero costumes in the past. It also featured plenty of wear and tear worked into the suit, just to show how much experimentation Barry Allen undertook when designing it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can take a look at the clip in the video above.

Actor Ezra Miller didn’t seem to mind the extensive work in the costume, but he did plenty of research before the project even started filming.

“Fortunately, a lot of that research is extremely fun and involves reading Flash Comics and other comics from the world of DC, The Brave and the Bold, and I’m really interested in the early history and some of my favorite stuff is Silver Age. Even the Golden Age and the Jay Garrick stuff, the original Flash. It’s just so fascinating, so endlessly compelling. It’s such an incredible set-up for exploration, all these fascinating concepts in physics, in mysticism, in fantasy…he can go anywhere. He’s that figure of the DC pantheon who transcends the realms, sort of like Hermes or Mercury before him in the respective Greek and Roman mythologies that the character’s (creator) Gardner Fox clearly very much based (him on).”

Miller is slated to reprise the role in the upcoming Flashpoint film, but that project has experienced some delays. When it does come to the big screen, expect the costume from Justice League to get some changes, but we don’t expect it to look insanely different from the one fans know.

Next up for DC is Aquaman, which hits theaters on December 21. Wonder Woman 2 has a current release date of November 1, 2019, and fans can catch Wonder Woman, Flash, and Aquaman together in Justice League, which is available on digital services now and hits Blu-ray and DVD in March.