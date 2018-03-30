‘Justice League Dark’ Concept Art Revealed

New concept art from the Justice League Dark movie has appeared online.

The artwork comes from concept artist Ed Natividad. The artwork shows what appears to be Zatanna and John Constantine sneaking Zatanna’s father, Zatarra, into a hospital intensive care unit to treat some kind of mystical problem.

Take a look at the concept art below.

The Justice League Dark movie was originally pitched under the title Dark Universe to Warner Bros. by Guillermo del Toro. These designs would have come later along in that process as del Toro has previously clarified that he didn’t remain attached to the project long enough to make it to the design stage.

“Not my designs,” del Toro tweeted in response to a different set of Justice League Dark designs. “I never got to that phase. But was mighty proud of the script we developed!”

Del Toro also named a couple of characters who inspired his pitch for the film.

“It’s a WB property, I am not sure I can comment,” del Toro replied. “Suffice to say that Demon or Swamp Thing mean to me what Batman and Superman mean to most mortals- perhaps even more.”

Del Toro went on to say that the love story between Swamp Thing and Abigail Arcane “was a great source of inspiration” for him.

Doug Liman was attached to direct Justice League Dark for a time after del Toro departed the project. Liman has also since left the project in order to direct other films but has said that he is not entirely opposed to the idea of returning to Justice League Dark or another DC Films project if his schedule frees up again.

“I would be open to it,” Liman says. “I have a very kind of contrarian approach to how I make things and I don’t want to do them the way other people have done them. You know, Impulse is an original take on superpower as you can imagine and still be satisfying. Because obviously there’s some things – you can be original and artsy and not… Part of the reason cliches exist is because they’re satisfying to the audience so my challenge as a filmmaker has always been to do something that’s really original and still totally satisfying on a big commercial level, which I feel we’ve done with Impulse and I’d be really interested in doing that within the DC world if the right piece of material comes along.”

Justice League Dark was previously adapted into an R-rated animated feature. Zatanna and Constantine were primary players in the film.

DC Entertainment recently announced new plans for Justice League Dark, including a new team lineup led by Wonder Woman.

Justice League is now available on Blu-ray and Digital HD. Other upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.