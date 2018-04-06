‘Justice League Dark’ Suffers Another Setback

Another day, another reported snag in the DC Cinematic Universe.

Justice League Dark is the latest film to suffer yet another snafu, this one coming after directors Guillermo del Toro and Doug Liman already exited the project previously.

Justin Kroll of Variety recently tweeted that the supernatural superhero team-up film will be undergoing another rewrite after the production failed to secure a director.

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK update: Studio Back to work on script after recent presentations by directors underwhelmed execs — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) August 23, 2017

It was reported just a couple of months ago that Justice League Dark was among the next projects to go into production, but with this development they will likely push back for a project further along.

Behind-the-scenes updates for Justice League Dark have been coming at a rapid pace lately. After del Toro exited the project, it wasn’t long before Liman’s name was attached. While discussing the release of his latest movie The Wall, Liman said he was excited to tackle the project before leaving just two weeks later.

Kroll’s tweet seems to indicate that Warner Bros. was working furiously to get another director to helm Justice League Dark but ultimately realized the current script was not working to anybody’s favor.

After the initial schedule of movies and release dates was announced a few years ago, Warner Bros. has since changed its approach. Different projects have come further in development while some of those that were a part of that initial announcement have been mired in limbo.

No word on who is rewriting the script, but given the new development of an Elseworlds line of DC Comics-based movies, don’t be surprised if Justice League Dark becomes its own beast in the ever-developing line of Warner Bros. superhero movies.

Warner Bros. next DC Comics-based film, Justice League, hits theaters November 17th.