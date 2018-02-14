‘Justice League’: Darkseid Scene With Hall Of Justice Connected To ‘Batman v. Superman’

Zack Snyder’s Justice League was originally supposed to link much more to Batman v Superman, and a new storyboard is revealing some of those abandoned tethers.

The storyboard came from Snyder himself and reveals a sequence that would have included the first sighting of Darkseid. In this sequence, Cyborg plugs into the Genesis Chamber (on the Kryptonian ship) and it is there that he sees a vision of Darkseid. It’s a dark future like the one seen in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and he also sees a half-buried Hall of Justice sign in the rubble.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some eagle-eyed Reddit users noticed that you can actually see Wayne Manor in the background of one of those Nightmare scenes in BvS, and the door Batman comes out of seems to connect to the old stomping grounds. The storyboard shows a similar scene to the one where Batman is looking out at the horizon, revealing an Omega symbol etched into the ground. The storyboard also shows a broken Hall of Justice sign, which would have likely been shown if the camera pulls out just a bit.

The door he comes out of is likely the remnants of the Hall of Justice, as it would probably be connected to Wayne Manor. In fact, at the end of Justice League, he reveals plans for building the Hall in Wayne Manor, so the sees are already there. It all seems to connect, and that will drive proponents of the Zack Snyder cut of this film even further in their quest for a full director’s cut of the film.

Time will tell if that actually happens, but in the meantime, you can check out the image above for a comparison, and you can see the storyboard in full here.

Next up for the DCEU is Aquaman, which lands in theaters on December 21. After that, it’s time for Nightwing, which is scheduled for release February 1, 2019. Shazam! follows on April 5, 2019, and an untitled Justice League sequel is on the schedule for June 15, 2019, though that will probably not actually happen. Other projects in development include the Joker Origin Movie, Suicide Squad 2, and Wonder Woman 2.

Justice League is currently available digitally and will home video this March.