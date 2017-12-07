Big DC Shake Up Reportedly Happening Because of ‘Justice League’

With the disappointing critical and financial reception to Justice League, the fifth film in the DC Extended Universe, Warner Bros. is making some big changes to how it will handle subsequent films in the lucrative shared universe, Variety reports.

One of the changes will be Jon Berg leaving his current role of running the production division of the DCEU and will instead become a production partner with Roy Lee, who previously developed The LEGO Movie and IT. There is currently no frontrunner for his replacement. The shift is said to be happening in January.

“This is something that Jon approached me about six months ago, and he expressed his goal was to ultimately be a producer at the studio,” Warner Bros. Picture Group President Toby Emmerich shared with Variety. “I first met Jon when, as a producer, he brought Elf to New Line, which remains one of the best and most evergreen titles in the library. We’re thrilled that Jon is partnering with Roy and anticipate their company being a valuable source of movies for Warner Bros. and New Line.”

Despite being home to some of the most iconic characters in pop culture, the films in the DCEU have never had it easy.

Zack Snyder became the main creative force in the DCEU, serving as an architect of the whole shared universe of films. The filmmaker was tasked with following the lauded trilogy of Batman films from Christopher Nolan, a challenging task for any filmmaker.

The DCEU kicked off with Man of Steel in 2013, helmed by Snyder, who also directed 2016’s Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. The films were financially successful, with many criticisms focusing on the dark tone of the films, drastically juxtaposed with Marvel’s lighthearted endeavors.

This summer’s Wonder Woman offered a ray of light in the DCEU, being praised by fans and critics alike for its themes of hope and compassion.

Last month, Justice League, which was the culmination of all the films in the DCEU, opened with the lowest opening weekend of all the films in the series, with criticisms once again being aimed at its darker tones, while also featuring more humorous moments that created a jarring overall experience.

The next film in the DCEU to hit theaters will be Aquaman on December 21, 2018.

