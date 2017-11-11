‘Justice League’: Gal Gadot Reveals How Wonder Woman Got Her Name

Justice League stars Gal Gadot and Ezra Miller, who play Amazonian warrior Wonder Woman and fastest man alive the Flash, sat down with WSVN-TV’s Chris Van Vliet to talk the movie, with Van Vliet pointing out neither of the heroes are ever referred to by their superhero codenames in the movie:

Miller: It’s true of me for sure. Gadot: Well, Wonder Woman was named in my movie by the people that she saved, because people just say ‘oh, this wonder, she’s a wonder woman’ — Miller: I think people have been calling her Wonder Woman for a while. Gadot: Yeah, I don’t think she named herself. [Puts hands on hips, exaggerated superhero pose] ‘I’m gonna be Wonder Woman!’ [Laughs] Van Vliet: The same thing with your character, is that by design? Miller: Yeah, totally. Barry is just Barry at this point. There’s even a scene that was cut from the movie where he’s going on and on and on… trying to figure out who he should be and what he should call himself. So yeah, he doesn’t have a superhero name yet.

Wonder Woman saw the heroine journey to the Western Front of World War I, where Diana met a local woman distraught over the actions of the German army. Despite Steve Trevor’s (Chris Pine) insistence that Diana wouldn’t survive heading into No Man’s Land, the Amazon brandished her armor and stepped onto the battlefield. After clearing the way for Steve and his team, Diana took on more German soldiers in a nearby village, single handedly demolishing a sniper tower. The Belgian villagers then called Diana “wonderful” and hailed her as their hero, a role she would take to heart despite seemingly later stepping away from humanity for a century — a move that Gadot acknowledged was a mistake.

“None of us knew exactly, exactly, the back story of Wonder Woman,” Gadot explained said of the character’s history before her debut in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. “And once they decided to shoot the solo movie for Wonder Woman and we started to dig in to understand the core of this character, we realized that, actually, there is no way that Wonder Woman would ever give up on mankind.”

Gadot, who said Diana considers helping humankind “her calling,” said a slight retcon took place to fix Wonder Woman’s attitude towards humankind in Batman v Superman.

“So, I’m giving you a very honest answer, but it was — sometimes in a creative process, you establish something that is not necessarily the right decision, but then you can always correct it and change it,” Gadot said. “So Wonder Woman will always be there, as far as she’s concerned, for mankind.”

As for Miller’s superhuman speedster, it seems he’ll have to wait until his own solo movie races into theaters sometime in 2020.

Justice League opens November 17.