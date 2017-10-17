‘Justice League’: Did A ‘Big Bang Theory’ Contest Just Spoil Green Lantern?

Fans have plenty of questions about Justice League ahead of its premiere next month, but few are as persistent as those about the Green Lantern. Rumors have circulated for awhile now that the film will feature at least one member of the Green Lantern Corps before it ends, and a new contest courtesy of the The Big Bang Theory just added fuel to the fire.

Over on Reddit, one fan posted a GIF of a contest website for Justice League. The film is partnering itself with The Big Bang Theory to give a lucky fan a shot to attend the film’s premiere. To win the so-called ‘Geekstakes,’ fans just need to register and spin a wheel that houses each of the team members’ logos.

However, there is an extra logo up there that shouldn’t be.

As you can see above, the wheel includes logos for the Flash, Batman, Superman, Womnder Woman, Cyborg, and Aquaman. Fans have seen these heroes in some of Justice League‘s adverts. What fans weren’t expecting was the addition of a Green Lantern logo. The image used is not one that has been tied to the DC Cinematic Universe, and its dark aesthetic matches the tone that Justice League has set for itself.

In the past, fans have seen more than one report crop up about Green Lantern and its inclusion with Justice League. Last month, Umberto Gonzales of Heroic Hollywood teased fans that more than one Green Lantern will show up in the movie.

“In Justice League, there will be not one Green Lantern, but two Green Lanterns,” Gonzales said live on Periscope. “Let’s see if it sticks and they keep them in or if they cut it out.”

Rumors about Green Lantern’s addition to the DC Extended Universe have been on-going; They first cropped up back when Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was in production. Still, the intergalactic series has yet to tie into theaters just yet. One of Justice League’s trailers did reference the Green Lantern Corps this summer, so it is very possible DC Films has stashed a low-tier Green Lantern somewhere in the movie to tease fans.

And should Hal Jordan or John Steward show up… Well, DC Films better be ready to make amends for blowing everyone’s mind.

Justice League opens in theaters on November 17, 2017.