Meet The ‘Justice League’ In New Team Featurette

Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, and other stars are starting to promote DC Comics’ next big superhero movie with the release date just over a month away.

In a new video presented for fans in Japan, the stars of Justice League talk about the characters they play and their goals in the new film, having some fun along the way. Check out the clip above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though there have been rumors of Affleck’s future in the DC Universe after the film, fans can look forward to his portrayal of Batman when the film releases in November. The actor admits his character has lightened up a bit after the events of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

“We see the evolution of a new Batman,” said Affleck in the clip. “Inspired by Superman’s sacrifice, he’s moved on from lone vigilante to recruiter and leader.”

Diana of Themyscira will be joining Bruce Wayne along for the ride after doing battle against Lex Luthor’s Doomsday in Batman v Superman.

“Wonder Woman has already established a relationship with Batman,” said Gadot. “In a way, they are a perfect match as partners.”

After a pair of cameos in Batman v Superman and Suicide Squad, The Flash makes a splash on the big screen as played by Ezra Miller.

“The Flash got hit by a bolt of lightning, giving him superpowers which are obviously extremely sweet,” said Miller.

Actor Jason Momoa shed some light on his character’s role in Atlantean royalty, hinting why the Ocean Master will be ruler of the underwater kingdom in the cinematic universe.

“Aquaman is the heir to the throne of Atlantis,” said Momoa, “but resists that title and the responsibility that comes with it.”

Ray Fisher’s character Cyborg is typically known as a Teen Titan, but he packs enough firepower to fit in with DC’s heaviest hitters.

“Cyborg is totally unique,” said Fisher. “He’s a digital and physical tank and able to interface with any form of technology with just a thought.”

With the League united, all that’s left to do is fight some Apokaliptian bug people and their leader with a weird chin.

Justice League hits theaters on November 17.