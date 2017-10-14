Gal Gadot Explains Why Batman And Wonder Woman Are Perfect Justice League Leaders

The Justice League is ready to make its cinematic debut, and the perfect heroes are leading the charge.

Speaking to SFX magazine, the cast Gal Gadot explained why Batman and her own character, Wonder Woman, together make the perfect team leaders for the new group of heroes.

“I think that both of them are very alpha-type,” Gadot said. “Both of them deal with their past and both of them will do everything to make a better world and fight crime and fight evil. So we share a lot in common. It’s like yin and yang. They work well together. He has everything that she doesn’t, she has everything that he doesn’t, and they work for the same cause…She’s warmer and more loving and open, and he’s more sophisticated.”

“Tough but sophisticated,” added Ben Affleck, who plays Batman. “He’s an asshole. It’s a total typecast.”

Affleck also states previously that Batman has a unique relationship with his Justice League teammates.

“It’s interesting, because that’s kind of the theme of the movie,” Affleck said. “It’s about the various individuals and how it is that they come to work together, essentially, and collaborate. They don’t all jump in the same boat with the same mission right away. There’s a process through which Bruce Wayne is trying to recruit people and then convince them of the righteousness of the cause, and that it’s important for them to work together. So that very dynamic is really a big part of the first and second acts of the movie. It worked out dramatically.”

Justice League opens in theaters on November 17, 2017. The film will be followed in the DC Extended Universe by Aquaman on December 21, 2018, Wonder Woman 2 on December 13, 2019, Shazam in 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.