‘Justice League’ Stars Would Like DC Comics and Marvel Movie Crossover

With the DC Extended Universe expanding its roster of films and the continued popularity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, many comic fans would love to see a Marvel/DC crossover film and it turns out that they aren’t the only ones who are down for it. The stars of the Justice League are as well.

Channel News Asia recently spoke with the cast of the upcoming Justice League and got their thoughts on a Marvel/DC crossover movie. And as you can see below, the cast is open to the idea of seeing two of the largest and most popular superhero universes facing off. Ben Affleck (Bruce Wayne/Batman) specifically felt like a crossover might simply be good business.

“I think there is room for all of us”: Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck and the rest of the #JusticeLeague are game for a DC-Marvel crossover movie pic.twitter.com/nPK6TvNrc5 — Channel NewsAsia (@ChannelNewsAsia) November 5, 2017



“I don’t own Marvel or DC, but I think it would be great,” Affleck said. “I’m sure if it could be successful for everybody people would like to do it. I don’t see why not it’s a great idea.”

Superman actor Henry Cavill had similar thoughts about success, but noted that despite their rivalries, DC and Marvel need each other — and that the rivalries are more something that belongs to the fans.

“I think the rivalry lives in the fans more so than it does in us,” Cavill explained. “For all of us who are making these movies or I’m sure for the comic book artists and writers, there have been rivalries in the past but now it’s just about celebrating these characters, certainly for us. I mean, I’m sure when it comes to deep finances, when it comes to DC and Marvel there’s always going to be competition, yeah, but they need each other to survive as well. If one goes down that means superheroes aren’t popular and you don’t want that because if one goes down the other goes down.”

But the stars of Justice League don’t just think a crossover with Marvel is a good idea because of the business aspect of things. For Ray Fisher (Victor Stone/Cyborg) a Marvel/DC crossover would be an extension of his own childhood, one in which Batman always won.

“I’ve been a huge DC fan since I was growing up” Fisher said. “I had friends who were huge fans of Marvel we’d always, Batman would always win. I would always figure out a way for Batman to beat anybody no matter what universe they were in.”

Fisher also said that any crossover between the two universes would have to be done in a way that would be true to their unique differences.

“It’s like, it’s red and blue,” Fisher explained. “It’s literally down to what do you like, what are you into. I think to put it all together, you don’t want to take this sort of homogenized sort of tone either, I would love to see some of these characters fight one another, that would be really awesome to see, but you also want to make sure that you maintain your own style and integrity.”

Marvel and DC crossover events have happened before in comics. One of the most frequently cited event is the 1996 “DC vs. Marvel” event saw the two universes pitting their heroes against one another with characters taking on their counterparts to see who really would come out on top, such as Aquaman taking on Namor and even Superman battling the Hulk. It’s battles like those that Justice League‘s Aquaman Jason Momoa would love to be part of, though he’s more interested in taking on The Hulk or Thor than Namor.

“I would love to be [in a crossover,]” Momoa said. “Hell yeah! I mean like, Hemsworth, I love him. It’s like, to be next to Thor, or to be next to the Hulk. It’s like ‘oh, I’m going to take you out on the water and drown your ass.’”

However, it’s not likely Aquaman will get a chance to drown Thor anytime soon. Both DC and Marvel are doing well for themselves in their respective movie universes, though Cavill thinks that someday fans will get to see the two sides duke it out on the big screen.

“It’s been done in comic books and I think once stories start to run out or people feel like they’ve seen it all before, yeah, I think there’s something there in the future.”

Justice League opens in theaters on November 17, 2017.