New ‘Justice League’ Movie Photos Released

The League unites in a batch of new photos from the Justice League movie.

The new images appear in the latest issue of Empire Magazine and feature new looks at all of the Justice League members.

Take a look:

The Flash (Ezra Miller) and Aquaman (Jason Momoa) both get solo shots, as well as second shots showing them each individually battling Parademons. Cyborg (Ray Fisher) also has a solo shot, though no Parademons are involved.

Another photo shows Wonder Woman, The Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg standing within a police cordon and staring at something in front of them. A two-page photo shows all five Justice League members huddled together.

Justice League brings together the major heroes of the DC Extended Universe as a team for the first time. Some reports that Warner Bros. is rethinking its DC movie universe plans have cropped up recently, but DC Films chief and president of DC Entertainment Geoff Johns ensured fans that the universe these characters inhabit is “100% connected.”

Johns also touched upon some of the criticism levied at how the studio has handled it superhero movie universe so far.

Separately, another report revealed that the DC Films universe may not actually be called the DC Extended Universe.

The DC Extended Universe, if that is its name, will continue to grow following Justice League as the characters headline their own individual films. The Aquaman movie opens in 2018. A Flash movie, now titled Flashpoint, has hit some development snags but is still in the making, as are a new Batman movie, the Man of Steel sequel, and a Cyborg movie.

Justice League opens in theaters on November 17, 2017.

