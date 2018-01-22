‘Justice League’: Steppenwolf Arrival Concept Art Revealed

Steppenwolf arrived in style on Themyscira in Justice League. Now fans can see some concept art from that pivotal moment.

The Concept Brothers studio revealed artwork produced for that scene in Justice League. The scene art shows Steppenwolf with a different character design. The villain is dropping out of a boom tube portal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below (via Reddit).

The design for Steppenwolf changed over time. That should have been relatively easy to accomplish since actor Ciaran Hinds worked completely in motion capture.

“I’m sorry I’m not in costume,” Hinds said before the film’s premiere. “I didn’t even have a costume when I was doing it. It’s all done in motion capture. So… they stick a helmet on your head, they put two cameras around, and they capture all your expressions, facial expressions. So basically, they’re going to concoct some kind of construction and they will use my facial expressions – eyes, mouth, voice.”

Another piece of concept art revealed a version of Steppenwolf that could have come out of a horror movie.

In Justice League, Steppenwolf arrives on Themyscira and steals the island’s mother box. Queen Hippolyta sends a warning to Wonder Woman, which prompts her to join with Bruce Wayne in assembling the heroes who would become the Justice League. Steppenwolf’s invasion is an attempt to regain favor with an even greater threat, the cosmic tyrant Darkseid.

Steppenwolf’s history will be explored further in “Steppenwolf the Conqueror.” The feature is included as part of Justice League‘s Blu-ray release. The feature invites fans to “Join actor Ciarán Hinds and the filmmakers as they reveal the story behind mankind’s ancient enemy and the Justice League’s greatest challenge.”

Justice League currently has a 60.74 ComicBook.com Composite Score and a 3.69 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Rating. Let us know what you thought of Justice League by giving the movie your own ComicBook.com User Rating below.

The film will be followed in the DC Extended Universe by Aquaman on December 21st, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.