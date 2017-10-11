‘Justice League’: “The Team” TV Spot Released

Warner Bros. has released another TV spot for Justice League, with this one focusing on the titular group coming together.

The new TV spot, titled “The Team”, was recently unveiled on Warner Bros. YouTube channel. Check it out above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The promo appears to show a mix of new and old footage, which is structured to highlight each individual team member. The spot does give some new context to the film, such as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) meeting with Victor Stone/Cyborg (Ray Fisher) on a street corner.

The promo also displays bits of new dialogue from Bruce Wayne/Batman (Ben Affleck) and Alfred Pennyworth (Jeremy Irons), with the latter proclaiming that “this is the team.” The dialogue does appear to be a little disjointed, however, suggesting that the actual film will present the conversations in a new way.

Since the debut of last Sunday’s trailer, fans have gotten quite a bit of content centered around the upcoming DC Films venture. Some of the promos have debuted a surprising amount of new footage, while quite a few others have focused on the team of iconic heroes uniting together.

While some still remain skeptical about the film, many seem to be having a very positive response to Justice League‘s promotional material. The most recent trailer contained plenty of memorable moments, and sparked quite a passionate reaction from fans. That response is sure to increase as Justice League‘s debut inches closer, with the film reportedly nearing the end of post-production.

Justice League arrives in theaters on November 17, 2017.