Jason Momoa Reveals Aquaman’s Ending in the Zack Snyder Cut of ‘Justice League’

DC fans have been lamenting the loss of Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League since Warner Bros. put Joss Whedon’s hacked-up cut of Justice League into theaters. The “#ReleaseTheSnyderCut” movement has been going strong since then, and now the die-hard DC Extended Universe fans supporting it have one more reason to desire it.

In a recent interview with WSVN-TV during the press junket for Aquaman, Jason Momoa revealed exactly what ending his character got, in Zack Snyder’s original version of Justice League. Check out what the actor had to say in response to a question about when Aquaman takes place in relation to Justice League:

“In Zack’s cut, we had it where I was with Vulko and Mera and I say that I have to go home, and they say ‘There’s a force coming,’ and that I need to help. And I’m like ‘I’m going home to see my dad,’ and so I get in the back of a pickup truck, pound a bottle of something, and off he goes, the wanderer, you know what I mean? So that was kind of like the end of ‘Justice League’ where I was going – and then we cut to me coming home and run into a submarine and bang oh! Then go see pops and I think he’s just going to get rooted again; I think he’s been gone for so long it’s just him trying to kind of come back to his roots…”

There are some interesting conclusions to draw from what Momoa said. First, it seems pretty clear that Aquaman was positioned to be an immediate followup to Justice League, something that Snyder’s cut of the film would’ve set up with a “button scene” lead-in. Instead, the theatrical cut of Justice League makes some vague allusions to the future’s of its respective members, showing Aquaman leaping into the sea and speeding below the waves toward what we could only assume would be his destiny to reclaim the throne in Atlantis.

DC and Warner Bros. clearly wanted something of a break between Justice League and what came afterward in the DCEU, and so chose not to keep Snyder’s unbroken chain of connective events, which are much more apparent in the setup that Snyder himself has confirmed was always planned for both Batman v Superman and the original cut of Justice League (which was going to be one half of a two-part story). It doesn’t seem to have interrupted or changed much about Aquaman, which is still taking place on the heels of its predecessor.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019.