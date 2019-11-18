BossLogic Creates Epic Justice League Snyder Cut Poster for HBO Max

As far as Internet rallying cries go, #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has reached a fever pitch over the weekend. BossLogic has stepped up to create a fan-made poster for the project on his Twitter page. The trailer leans into the more wild New Gods-like elements that were left on the cutting room floor in the theatrical release version of Justice League. Darkseid and Steppenwolf are there along with the entire cast of characters. It’s all very dark and brooding in stark contrast to what some fans of the Snyder vision saw in the other version of Justice League. Now, with Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, and Ray Fisher coming forward to support the movement there is some real headwind in the fans’ quest for a real release of the fabled cut. That isn’t all though, Zack Snyder himself threw his support behind the group of fans today in the first instance that he’s officially courted that kind of interaction.

While this may be a sudden resurgence of the desire for the cut of Justice League, the film’s cinematographer has been in favor of this development for a while. Fabian Wagner has talked about how he’d like to see the version he and Snyder made to make it out to the people in the past.

He joked with Comicbook Debate when asked if he had seen the film, “I have, unfortunately.”

“It’s really hard to say because I was watching it and I think I was crying all the way through,” Wagner laughed when asked how much remained from the original cut. “So it’s hard for me to say exactly how much was changed, but a lot was changed. It looked very different, and it’s sad for me because I loved working with Zack; I had the best time of my life. There were many other things on that movie that made it so good apart from the fact that I was working with Zack and the whole gang. I met my wife on that job. There [were] a lot of other things. It was just a great shoot, and so it was a shame to see the film the way it turned out to be.”

