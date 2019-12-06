Moe’s and Schlotzsky’s Join Justice League Snyder Cut Movement

The Snyder Cut movement isn’t slowing down anytime soon — especially now that it has corporate America in its arsenal. Earlier today, Subway officially hopped on the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut hashtag after the sandwich giant announced it’d donate thousands of sandwiches this holiday season in the name of the movement. Shortly thereafter, two additional food giants tossed their support behind the movement to see Zack Snyder’s take on Justice League. First, the Austin-based sandwich chain Schlotzky’s joined in on the fun then later Friday afternoon, Moe’s Southwest Grill tossed their hat into the ring.

By now, it’s increasingly apparent that the Snyder Cut exists in some shape, way, or form. After a massive push last month from most of those involved in Justice League — including Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot — the movement has become a mainstream topic. Despite being traditionally cagey about it, Snyder himself confirmed this week his original cut of the movie has over three hours long.

Henry Cavill is the lone main Justice League star to not throw his support behind the moment and in an interview earlier this month, he admitted he wasn’t sure if the Snyder Cut actually existed. “I have not seen any Snyder Cut, I don’t know if there’s anything that exists that is a Snyder Cut,” Cavill said.

He added, “I’m sure there’s footage out there which has probably been pieced together over the years. I’m always interested to see how that stuff turns out but that is very much a chapter of my past, I would rather talk about what is going to happen in the future. The future of Superman, how I can express that character from the comic books, which ties in nicely to Man of Steel. Man of Steel, I really like that movie, and I’d like to be able to tell the story where it was left at that point.”

Upcoming DC Films movies include Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

