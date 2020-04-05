Cyborg Actor Ray Fisher Admits He Hasn’t Seen the Snyder Cut of Justice League

Justice League fans continue to campaign for Warner Bros. to release the Snyder Cut of Justice League. Many of the film’s stars have come out in support of the movement at one point or another. In a recent Twitch stream, Cyborg actor Ray Fisher admitted that he hasn’t seen the Snyder Cut for himself. His comments do suggest that the cut exists in a watchable form. “Timing-wise, I don’t think things have really worked out,” Fisher said. “There was one point in time where I was supposed to watch it, but some stuff came up and unfortunately it was not an option for me. Who knows? I might see it soon.”

DC Films set Fisher to star in his own Cyborg solo movie. The studio announced the film in 2014 with April 3, 2020, as its release date. DC Films changed its plans after Justice League and delayed the Cyborg movie. Nonetheless, fans marked its original release date with social media posts on Friday.

That doesn’t mean that there’s no future for Cyborg in the DC Films shared universe. During his Twitch stream, Fisher teased, “I know there are plans in the works. How privy am I to those plans? I cannot say.”

Fisher spoke to ComicBook.com in 2018 about Cyborg’s limitless cinematic potential. “One of the things is that we have so much technology, we as human beings are so dependant on technology, that the potential for Cyborg is almost limitless with what he could do,” Fisher said at the Aquaman premiere. “We’re talking about a guy who, if he wanted to, could launch all the nukes with just a thought. He could stop all the cyber-terrorism in the world if that was what his aim was because you don’t have people running and knocking over banks the way they used to. You’re not going and holding them up, you’re getting on you’re keyboard and you’re handling it that way. I think to be able to see that shift and have it be a real world, in time view of where we’re at in technology would be the most effective thing we could do.”

The upcoming slate of DC Films releases includes Wonder Woman 1984 on August 14th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.