Justice League Fans Fly New Release The Synder Cut Banner Over Warner Bros. Studios

Justice League fans who want to see the Snyder Cut have to be pretty ecstatic with the way this Winter has unfolded. Today marked yet another effort by the movement to get the legendary cut of the film released, and it came through the air. Far above the headquarters of Warner Brothers, pilots flew banners asking for the Snyder cut again. In detail, they read, “Ann Sarnoff Please #ReleaseTheSnyderCut.” Half of the proceeds from this demonstration went straight to support for suicide prevention. Also, this all comes after the movement generated $15,000 for that cause earlier this year. There has been a lot of bluster about getting this film out to the public, but the monetary contributions have been there steadily as well for good causes that absolutely need that money. For the last few months, some of Justice League‘s biggest stars have stepped up to bat for the movement. Subway restaurants and other brands have entered the fray as well. One week saw basically anyone that ever had anything to do with the film voice their support.

DC Entertainment’s former president Diane Nelson had already laid out a groundwork on her thoughts for a possible Snyder Cut release last month. She had nothing but nice things to say about the filmmaker and their time working with each other. His professionalism and personable-ness came through during an absolutely crushing moment for him personally. With all this rising support the question isn’t so much if there’s going to be a release of the Snyder Cut, but when it will occur.

This is currently happening at the Warner Brothers lot. In case you can’t read the banner it says”Ann Sarnoff please release the Snyder cut”.#SnyderCut#ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/lFl9EjTSAc — Andrew Orillion (@AndrewOrillion) December 20, 2019

Nelson’s thoughts began, “Thank you for he courtesy of asking. If Zack feels he had the time and resources to finish a cut to his satisfaction and he would like fans to see it, nothing would make me happier than for him to have that opportunity. He earned it and was not only a great filmmaking talent but a true gentleman and professional in all his dealing with the Studio and DC.”

WB’s current decision makers have to be seeing all of these cues. (Also, there are literal signs in the sky now.) HBO Max is very close to launching and a Snyder Cut of Justice League would definitely move the needle. But, it will be a while before anyone knows what will be waiting in the new year for all the members of the movement.

