‘Justice League’: Early, Different Concept for Steppenwolf Revealed

A Justice League concept artist has shared an early rendering of Steppenwolf revealing a different look for the film’s villain.

Jerad S. Marantz revealed the artwork, which shows an even more alien design for Steppenwolf.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below:

“This was a test render I did for some Steppenwolf armor concept art,” Marantz writes on Instagram. “I did a lot of experimentation with custom insert and chain brushes that I made in Zbrush. I would then take the model into KeyShot and see what I could do with the materials and bump in KeyShot.”

This test art closely resembles Steppenwolf concept artwork Marantz revealed in April. The biggest difference is that the previous art showed Steppenwolf’s exposed face.

“Early Steppenwolf concept art for Justice League done with costume designer Michael Wilkinson,” Marantz wrote of the previous concept art. “Some of the concept art can be seen in The Art of Justice League book. It was really fun doing the early exploration. There were a lot of talented artists on this project. Some of my favorite work was done by artist and production designer Patrick Tatopoulos I’ve been a huge fan of his work and it was an honor working on the same project.”

Previously revealed concept art from Justice League showed an earlier visualization of the scene in which Steppenwolf arrives on Earth. A fan watching the film also noticed that Steppenwolf reveals a little more of his character design than fans were expecting to see in a certain scene where Steppenwolf’s bare backside is revealed.

In the DC Comics Universe, Steppenwolf one of Darkseid’s general as well as the tyrant’s uncle. While there were plans to eventually introduce Darkseid, it is unclear how the Justice League story will continue in the DC Extended Universe.

Since Steppenwolf and Darkseid are both from Apokolips, they both belong to the New Gods mythos. Ava DuVernay is set to bring the New Gods to the DC Extended Universe. Perhaps that is the film where Darkseid will make his live-action debut.

What do you think of this early Steppenwolf concept art? Is it better or worse than the final design? Let us know what you think in the comments!

Justice League is now available on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digitial HD.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 1984 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.