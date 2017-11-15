‘Justice League’ Will Feature A Classic 'Superman' Theme

If there's anyone who knows how important music is for movie making, Danny Elfman is that guy. The composer is known for scoring projects like Tim Burton's Batman films, and Elfman was asked to give Justice League its musical direction earlier this year. And, now, the composer has revealed Justice League contains a rather surprising Superman theme.

Recently, Elfman attended a music symposium, Hollywood in Vienna. The event's 10th anniversary paid homage to the composer, and it was there that Billboard got a chance to talk with Elfman about his DC gig. The composer admitted he's had a few "fan moments" on set, but none can compare to when he brought John William's Superman theme back to life.

"There are a few little fan moments," Elfman revealed. "I instated a moment of the Wonder Woman theme that Hans Zimmer did for Batman Vs. Superman, but I also had two minutes where I had the pleasure of saying, 'Let's do John Williams' Superman.'"

"That for me was heaven, because now I have a melody to twist, and I'm using it in an actually very dark way, in a dark moment," Elfman added.

Elfman also commented on what it was like to return to Batman after nearly thirty years. "It was great," he said. "It was like I never left because I'm using the same thematic material that I used back then. It never actually went away. It just was great fun."

Fans are excited to see Elfman return to the DC Universe, but many others are hyped to hear Williams' Superman theme. The iconic track was created for Richard Donner's Superman: The Movie, and it remains one of the hero's most recognizable themes to date. The theme is just one of the many iconic ones Williams has created, as the composer made scores for Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and Harry Potter to name a few.

Justice League opens in theaters on November 17, 2017.