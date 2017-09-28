New ‘Justice League’ Trailer May Drop Next Week

DC movie fans have been waiting for the next Justice League trailer to drop, and now we have a better idea of when it may be coming!

Reports have been coming in about Warner Bros.’ presentation at the National Association of Theater Owners yesterday, where DC Films head Geoff Johns unveiled the latest Justice League trailer. Of course, the real question is: now that we know this new Justice League trailer exists, when will we see it online?

The most obvious guess is that Warner Bros.’ release of Blade Runner 2049 on October 6th will be the platform for the new Justice League trailer. It also happens that Blade Runner‘s release coincides with New York Comic Con 2017 next week, which would be a perfect venue to drop the new trailer.

With all those factors in place, and Justice League set for release a little over a month later, it’s a pretty safe bet that fans will need to keep their eyes peeled for the new trailer next week, probably between October 4th through 7th.

Justice League will be in theaters on November 17th. NYCC 2017 will be held from October 5th through 8th. Check back for our coverage of both.