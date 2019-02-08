‘Justice League vs. The Fatal Five’ Trailer Released

Justice League vs. The Fatal Five is the next animated DC movie set to arrive, and the first trailer for the upcoming project has finally been released.

You can check out the full trailer in the video above!

The new film stars Elyes Gabel as Thomas Kallor, aka Star Boy, and Doom Patrol’s Diane Guerrero as one of the newest Green Lanterns, Jessica Cruz. Fatal Five will be the first time Guerrero lends her voice to a DC Universe Animated Original Movie.

Also joining the cast are a few DC veterans. Kevin Conroy, George Newbern, and Susan Eisenberg will return to voice DC’s Trinity of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman, respectively. The rest of the cast includes Peter Jessop, Tom Kenny, Daniela Bobadilla, Kevin Michael Richardson, Noel Fisher, Tara Strong, Matthew Kang King, Sumalee Montano, and Phillip Anthony Rodriguez.

DC legend Bruce Timm will be executive producing the new film, which was announced during San Diego Comic Con last summer. Justice League vs. The Fatal Five is expected to released sometime this year, though an official date has not been announced.

Here’s the official synopsis for the film:

“Justice League vs. The Fatal Five finds the fate of the earth hanging in the balance when the Justice League faces a powerful new threat – the Fatal Five! Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman seek answers as the time-traveling trio of Mano, Persuader and Tharok terrorize Metropolis in search of budding Green Lantern, Jessica Cruz. With her unwilling help, they aim to free remaining Fatal Five members Emerald Empress and Validus to carry out their sinister plan. But the Justice League has also discovered an ally from another time in the peculiar Star Boy – brimming with volatile power, could he be the key to thwarting the Fatal Five? An epic battle against ultimate evil awaits!”

