McFarlane Toys The Flash vs. Titano 2-Pack Drops February 26th

Back in December, McFarlane Toys launched the first 2-pack in their DC Multiverse x MonsterVerse crossover. Based on the 2023 collaboration between DC Comics, Legendary Comics, and Toho International, the set features Batman facing off against a Kong Megafig. That set is currently in stock and shipping now with a 10% discount using this Entertainment Earth link (discount added at checkout – free U.S. shipping on orders $79+). You can also find the set here on Amazon. However, instead of going right to the Superman vs. Godzilla set that everyone is waiting for, McFarlane is set to release this The Flash vs Titano 2-pack at 9am PT / 12pm ET on February 26th. Look for it to launch here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon at that time. You can take a closer look via the teaser image below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Details are scarce at this point, but the Batman vs Kong set included a 7-inch Batman figure with a 11 1/2-inch tall King Kong Megafig figure (with an alternate head) and a bonus 3-inch Batman figure. It also comes with a figure display base and a collectible art card. We expect that The Flash vs Titano figure will be similar, especially since Titano is basically a modified Kong. Also, keep in mind that Titano is a DC Comics super-ape, so this release isn’t part of the MonsterVerse crossover line.

DC Multiverse The Flash vs Titano

What Is Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong About?

In Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong, what starts as a routine clash between the Justice League and the Legion of Doom takes a dangerous turn when the wall between worlds is breached…with Godzilla, Kong, and the Monsterverse emerging on DC’s Earth! What ensues will be a brawl of unprecedented scale and destruction! The epic crossover begins when Clark Kent, enjoying a night off with Lois Lane, is interrupted when the entire city shudders under the weight of the monstrous Godzilla, who emerges from the bay.

“I’ve had the good fortune to write most of the legendary DC Super Heroes before—from my time on The Flash, Detective Comics, and Injustice,” said Brian Buccellato. “This time I get to build something way larger-than-life using all the toys in two different sandboxes. It’s such a thrill to tear open both the DC Universe and Legendary’s Monsterverse for this dream project.”

“Christian Duce and Luis Guerrero are perfect partners in this oversize endeavor,” continued Buccellato. “Christian has been masterful in his navigating the story’s enormous scope in terms of character moments, rampaging monsters, and big superhero action. And Luis’s stunning palette and rendering are an amazing complement to Christian’s art.”

Note that an official sequel crossover will arrive on comic store shelves some time in Spring 2025. This time around, DC superheroes will be facing off against the Monsterverse on their own turf!