Justice League: New Zack Snyder Photo Shows Atlanteans & Amazons Ready For War

Justice League will not only bring together the heroes of the DC Universe, but it will also bring the armies of Atlantis and Themyscira together for the first time on screen, and Zack Snyder is giving you a glimpse of what that looks like.

The director shared a new behind the scenes image from the film, which features Snyder giving some direction to parts of the cast against an all green screen set. The cast itself is the focal point here, as it includes a number of Amazon warriors mixed in with several members of the Atlantean army.

The Amazons were featured heavily in Wonder Woman, but this will be the introduction to the Atlantean forces, which come in several different designs. The one to the left of Snyder features armor much like Aquaman’s, complete with trident. Granted, this version has a cape and and a helmet, but the overall designs are pretty similar.

The one to the right of Snyder features something a frontlines warrior might wear, less regal and more militaristic. He can be seen holding a shield, while others in the background can be seen holding spears.

So, does Aquaman steal the armor from another soldier, or does he already have it and just chooses not to wear it until he joins the League? Guess we will just have to wait and see.

You can view the image above.

As for the rest of Justice League, the footage released thus far has been mostly well received. The lighter tone and endearing characters have taken center stage in recent trailers, and according to Flash star Ezra Miller that was always Zack Snyder’s plan following Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

“The first time I ever sat in Zack’s office, he told me people were mad at him for making things too dark,” Miller told Empire. Adding that Snyder told him the darkness of Gotham needed to extend to the other heroes before Justice League as “Zack always intended for the Justice League to rise out of the darkness, and maybe even bring Batman with them. Maybe an inch.”

Fans can judge the film for themselves when Justice League hits theaters on November 17.