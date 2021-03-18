Zack Snyder's Justice League Fans Support Filmmaker After Virtual Premiere Outage

The past few months have worked in Zack Snyder's favor big-time. Around 10 months ago, HBO Max officially greenlit the director's cut, giving the filmmaker the wiggle room to tell the full Justice League story he initially set out to tell years ago. At one point, reports surfaced suggesting the streamer was giving Snyder somewhere north of $70 million to use with visual effects vendors in order to finish shots left on the cutting room floor.

Fast forward to Monday, and the filmmaker was supposed to host a virtual premiere with fans and members of the press — only the technology HBO Max planned to use for the premiere crashed Monday afternoon. That means the premiere wasn't able to take place, even after Snyder and his legions of fans lobbied for the Snyder Cut for four years straight. As such, fans of the movement are leaping to the director's defense, hoping to lift his spirits after he shared an apology on Twitter.

I have no words. Still waiting for info. So sorry. — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) March 16, 2021

