‘Justice League’: Ben Affleck, Producers On The Transition From Zack Snyder To Joss Whedon

The cast and producers of the Justice League movie are opening up about the transition from the direction of Zack Snyder to that of Joss Whedon.

Snyder, who directed Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, was the original director of Justice League. He stepped down as the film entered reshoots and post-production and handed the reins over to Joss Whedon, the director of Marvel’s The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron.

When ComicBook.com asked about the difference between Snyder and Whedon during today’s Justice League press event in London, star Ben Affleck, who plays Batman, was the first to speak up and say that the transition was pretty seamless.

“People don’t understand how much of the film is designed in pre,” Affleck said. “I found as a director you can maybe change 10 percent, 15 percent on the day. We really had Zack’s ship set sail for us. We were fortunate in that when Zack was unable to continue, we got a guy who. I got the sense that Joss was working from what he had discussed with Zack before he stepped in.”

Producer Deborah Snyder, who is married to Zack Snyder, spoke from a more personal place.

“For us, this whole thing is so bitter sweet because we have been working on this franchise for the past almost eight years,” she said. “And then we moved on to Batman v Superman and also Zack developed the story for Wonder Woman which was leading up to the point of Justice League. Not being able to complete his vision was extremely difficult. That makes it hard but we were lucky that we had Joss already working on script pages. Our feeling is we hope people don’t think about how the movie was made because these characters are bigger than any director.”

Producer Charles Roven added, “It’s been a great privilege and fun to work with Zack and Debbie and all of the actors in the various films. It’s been, actually in a wonderful way, a great learning experience, and great life experience. Not to have Zack there, to have Joss come in, he was already working with Zack, and we’re just really happy with the movies and how great these characters [are], infused by this talent.”

Justice League currently has a 4.16 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Anticipation rating making it the third most anticipated upcoming comic book movie among ComicBook.com readers.

Justice League opens in theaters on November 17, 2017. The film will be followed in the DC Extended Universe by Aquaman on December 21, 2018, Wonder Woman 2 on December 13, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.