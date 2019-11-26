Justice League: Zack Snyder Shares Never-Before-Seen Look at Willem Dafoe

Although Justice League hit theaters two entire years ago, the campaign for Warner Bros. to release the infamous Snyder Cut of the film has yet to slow down. In fact, the movement seems to have only picked up steam as time has gone on. Several of the film’s stars, including Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot, have taken to social media in support of the movement, which implores the studio to unveil director Zack Snyder‘s original cut of Justice League. Of course, Snyder himself is also fueling the fire behind the Snyder Cut movement, consistently posting still and behind-the-scenes photos from his work on the film.

On Tuesday, Snyder took to Vero (his social media platform of choice) to share a never-before-seen look at Willem Dafoe’s Vulko in Justice League. Dafoe appeared as Arthur Curry’s adviser in 2018’s Aquaman, but he filmed his first scene in the role for Justice League. When Joss Whedon was brought in to finish Justice League, Dafoe’s scenes were ultimately removed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The photo posted by Snyder shows a fairly different look for Vulko than the one seen in Aquaman, donning a longer wig and armor. Along with the photo, Snyder included the caption, “This guy is awesome in the movie,” likely referring to his cut of Justice League.

Not long after sharing the first photo, Snyder followed it up with another post that offered some context into the scene. As you can see, Vulko having a conversation with Aquaman about something urgent.

There is a large portion of fans hoping to see the Snyder Cut of Justice League released at some point in the future. There had been rumors for a while that it could be released on the upcoming HBO Max streaming service, but a recent report from Variety claims that won’t be the case, with one insider calling the Snyder Cut a “pipe dream.”

To this point, there has been no official word as to whether or not Snyder’s cut is even finished. If it did need to be completed, Warner Bros. would have to shell out money for the visual effects and that’s not exactly the most likely scenario out there.

Do you think the Snyder Cut will ever see the light of day? Let us know in the comments!