Kat McNamara Opens Up on the Final Season of Arrow

The series that started the entire Arrowverse came to a close on The CW this year, and while much of Arrow‘s final season was dedicated to the stories and characters that have been around for years, there was still a lot of attention paid to one of its newest and most important additions, Mia Smoak. The daughter of Oliver and Felicity was set up to be the future version of Green Arrow, and actress Kat McNamara had the chance to bring that vision to life in Arrow Season 8.

“Coming into the show in the seventh season, it was very apparent how much of a family the show’s team was and how the cast and creators had put in so much hard work and dedication for eight years,” McNamara told Dujour. “When they finally told me that I would be playing the ‘Olicity baby,’ as it were, I went back and watched the whole series because I knew how special that relationship was to fans. I knew how much care had been taken with Stephen [Amell], Emily [Bett Rickards], and the writers to craft those relationships.”

McNamara was eventually promoted to series regular status for the abbreviated final season this past fall, allowing Mia to take a more prominent role as the show came to a close.

“What we were able to do then in season eight is have each episode be a real love letter to a different aspect of Arrow that made it so epic and iconic. That’s what made the final season so special,” she explained.

Of course, one episode of Arrow‘s final season was dedicated to Mia, acting as a backdoor pilot for the spinoff series Green Arrow and the Canaries. Fans seemed to love the episode, and The CW will make a decision this spring as to whether or not it will get picked up to series.

“It was a great opportunity to be able to see what the world would be like and get a glimpse into a world without Oliver Queen, which is quite shocking,” McNamara added.

